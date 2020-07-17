COVID-19: Federal High Court Chief Judge, John Tsoho, Tests Positive

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice John Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), has tested positive for COVID-19.

The justice, who had gone on the mandatory self-isolation, announced this in a statement issued in Abuja by the acting Information Officer of FHC, Catherine Oby Nwandu, on Friday and he urged key staff in his office to also check their coronavirus status.

The statement reads in part:

“The Federal High Court recognizes that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

“The Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID-19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.

“The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment.”