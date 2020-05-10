COVID-19: Five Football Players Test Positive in Spain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than five players have tested positive for coronavirus across Spain’s top two divisions

La Liga said the unnamed players are all asymptomatic and are now in isolation.

Consequently, the body stated that the players will continue to be tested and can only rejoin training when they return two consecutive negative results.

La Liga started testing players last week as part of the measures put in place for training to resume and elite football in Spain to get going again behind closed doors in June

Following this, some clubs, including Barcelona, started individual training last week.

Spain has been one of the worst hit countries in Europe with 26,621 deaths and 224,390 COVID-19 infections as at May 10.