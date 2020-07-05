COVID-19: Ghanaian President Self-isolates After Close Associate Tests Positive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has gone into a 14-day self-isolation after one of his close associates tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a statement has said.

The statement signed by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, late Saturday said Akufo-Addo decided to take the precautionary measure in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The statement added that although his initial test on Saturday was negative, the president “has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution’’.

“During this precautionary period of self-isolation, the president will work from the presidential villa at the Jubilee House,’’ it said.

