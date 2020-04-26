Covid 19: Governor Uzodinma Declares Total Lockdown as Imo Records Index case

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has ordered a complete lockdown of the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 as the state records its index case.

He ordered that all markets in the state be closed indefinitely and also prohibited all forms of social gatherings such as marriage and funeral ceremonies.

The governor equally announced the ban on all forms of religious worships in churches and mosques, including crusades and open evangelism.

Uzodinmma, who gave the latest update on its verified Twitter handle, quoted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC as saying: “One new state (Imo) has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours”.

“On the 25th of April 2020, 87 new confirmed cases and one new death were recorded in Nigeria. “One new state (Imo) has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 1182 cases have been confirmed, 222 cases have been discharged and thirty-five deaths have been recorded in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.