Covid-19: IGP Exempts Medical, Emergency Workers, Journalists from Movement Restrictions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Mohammed Adamu has exempted all essential workers from the restriction of movements, associated with the gradual easing of COVID -19 lockdown across the Federation.

The exemption, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Frank Mba include: the Medical Personnel, Firefighters, Ambulance Services journalists, among others.

Consequently, the IGP, according to the statement issued by Mba has therefore directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders.

Recall that the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 and SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha announced Monday at a daily briefing in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved another two weeks extension of gradual relaxation of the Coronavirus Lockdown, added with curfew from 8pm – 6am.