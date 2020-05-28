COVID-19: Kogi Rejects NCDC Claim, Insists State Yet to Record Any Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kogi State Government has maintained that the State is free of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

While reacting to the daily update reported last (Wednesday) night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which claimed the State has recorded two confirmed cases, the State Commissioner for health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, in a press statement described the claim as a fallacy.

NCDC in its last update reported that 389 new confirmed cases have been discovered. Two out of the whole (8,733) allegedly was recorded in the North central State.

However, Dr. Audu insisted: “Kogi State till this very moment is COVID-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have returned negative.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

“Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected’’.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has confirmed that 87 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus at isolation centres in Lagos State have been discharged.

The State’s Ministry of Health made this known in a series of tweets Wednesday.

The tweets indicated that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus, noting that those discharged comprised 40 females and 47 males.

“The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, nine from Gbagada and five LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19’’ tweet stated.

In the meantime, five patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the State. The latest brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 47.