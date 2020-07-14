COVID-19: Lagos Assembly Directs Members to Undergo Test

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0) – Lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been directed to undergo COVID-19 test following the sudden death of its member, Mr Tunde Braimoh, last Friday.

Mr Temitope Adewale, representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency I, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adewale said that he had submitted himself for the COVID-19 test and the result was negative.

“As directed by the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Sunday, I went and submitted myself for the COVID-19 test, and I have gotten my result. The test result came out Negative.

“To this end, it is our collective responsibility to be more careful and observe all the stipulated and given rules to help us prevent the transmission of this deadly virus.

“Wash your hands for 30 seconds regularly, avoid social gatherings, maintain social distancing and at all times wear a face mask.

“The use of hand sanitisers should become an habit and finally, avoid touching your face and nose,” he said.

Adewale, Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, said there was need to fight the pandemic, which was beyond keeping safe but also to know their status.

The lawmaker told his constituents that he won’t be receiving any visitors for now.