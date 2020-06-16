COVID-19: Lagos Suspends Planned Reopening of Churches, Mosques

By Ayo Balogun, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lags State Government has reversed the planned reopening of churches and mosques slated for this weekend.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the cancellation Tuesday at a televised press briefing.

Following the Nigerian government recent order to lift restriction on worshipping places, Governor Sanwo-Olu had on June 4, announced that the mosques would be reopened starting from June 19 and Churches, Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The reason for the cancellation might not be unconnected with the rising number of confirmed infection cases in the state.

Apart from this, the neighbouring Ogun State has lately been recording high rate of COVID-19 confirmed cases since it relaxed lockdown about two weeks ago.