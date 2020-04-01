COVID-19: Lawmaker Wants Similar Special Grant Given to Lagos, Others Be Approved for Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the recent confirmation of two cases of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic in Enugu state, SouthEast Nigeria, a serving member of the Federal House of Representatives from the state, Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, has urged president Muhammadu Buhari, to extend the special COVID-19 palliative approved for Lagos and others, to Enugu State.

The lawmaker, who represents Enugu North and South federal constituency at the lower chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly (NASS), said such palliative would assist the state government wage the war against the Corona virus disease, which has been ravaging the entire globe, including Nigeria.

In a press statement he released in Enugu Tuesday, which was made available to African Examiner, Hon. Chukwuegbo argued that “Enugu state also deserved the kind of presidential palliative approved for Lagos, to be able to effectively combat the virus and halt its spread.

He said: “I wholly align myself with efforts of, and measures put in place by President Mohammed Buhari and Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, meant to curb the spread of the dreaded global pandemic, the corona virus, in Nigeria and Enugu state, respectively”, he stated.

“Much as I applaud Sunday’s Presidential broadcast and measures enunciated by the Federal Government, I plead with Mr. President to graciously extend the special COVID-19 palliative for Lagos and others, to Enugu State, which already has two confirmed cases of the virus”.

According to him, “the special Presidential grant will, no doubt, augment the huge efforts of the Gov. Ugwuanyi administration which, I must say, has so far demonstrated strong leadership and commitment in the covid-19 fight”.

“It is my considered opinion that since the only two cases detected in the whole Eastern region were in Enugu, and considering the strategic position of the state as the regional capital, no efforts will be too much to ensure the virus does not escalate in the area. We need to act now, and in a united, decisive manner, to get the best results”.

The lawmaker equally used the medium to advise the people to “abide by the directives of government and experts to avoid exposure to the virus. And to my dear compatriots, I urge you all, as always, to stay strong and do the needful; tough times, they say, don’t last

“As we have been advised repeatedly by experts and the authorities, stay in, and go out only if and when you must, we shall pull through this together”, he stated.