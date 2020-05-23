COVID-19 Lockdown Won’t Remain Longer Than Necessary, Buhari Told Nigerians

By Emmanuel Adigwe, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the lockdown measures of the Federal Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the pass.

He stated this in Sallah message issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, assuring that normalcy will soon return to the system.

He said: “I am well aware of the inconveniences these tough measures have brought on the lives of Nigerians, including limiting religious activities and gatherings in large numbers.

“For the first time in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the people’s spiritual, social, and economic lives.

“This year’s fasting period was particularly challenging for Muslims because they had to forgo many important aspects of their daily worship, including the routine congregations for prayer and the recitation and interpretation of the Holy Qur’an as well as traveling for the lesser pilgrimage to Makkah.

“It is not easy to give up many of these important duties and activities, but it became imperative to do so in order to control or limit the spread of this deadly disease.

“No government would intentionally impose these tough and demanding measures on its citizens if it had a choice.”

He commended both the Muslims and Christians for their cooperation in enforcing the social distancing guidelines.



He also pleaded to Nigerians “whose businesses and means of livelihoods were badly affected by the prolonged lockdown in many parts of the country for their understanding and cooperation”.