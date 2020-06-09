COVID-19: Namibia Calls For Strict Monitoring Of Cross-Border Trucks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Namibian Government on Tuesday called for strict monitoring and control of cross-border truck drivers to reduce the risk on inter-country COVID-19 transmission between South Africa and Namibia.

Damien Mabengano, Deputy Director of Transportation Regulation in the Ministry of Works and Transport in Namibia, said countries in the Southern Africa region had agreed to put up an electronic monitoring system for all truck drivers transporting essential supplies across different countries.

His call came after increasing numbers of truck drivers manning cross-border routes escaped from mandatory quarantine facilities, exposing community members to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We are working with trucking companies as well as security cluster in making sure that all truck drivers adhere to isolation policies in Namibia and the region as a measure to control their movement.

“The Namibian government has also put the police on high alert to monitor the movement of truck drivers primarily from South Africa who are transport essentials,’’ Mabengano said. (/NAN)