COVID-19: Nigeria Adjusts Curfew Hours, Local Flights To Resume June 21

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has adjusted curfew hours across the country to 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.

This follows some new measures taken by the FG towards total relaxation of lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, announced this Monday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the special panel.

He announced that the measure just like approval for the reopening of worshipping places take effect from tomorrow – Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He said in his speech: “Effective from tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the easing of the lockdown will be characterised by the following: the nationwide curfew will remain in place but the timing of this will be reduced to 10pm to 4am.

“And just to clarify, the purpose of the curfew is to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of transmission of the virus’’.

On banks, Dr. Aliyu announced that the financial sector’s full operations will take effect from Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

“There will be full opening of the financial sector with banks now allowed to operate normal working hours five days a week.”

Similarly, the local flights are scheduled to resume operations Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Dr Aliyu said: “The aviation industry is requested to start developing protocols to allow for domestic flights to resume anytime from the 21st of June onward.

“Airlines must ensure physical distancing by reducing passenger capacity and ensure the provision of sanitizers and personal protective equipment as well as carrying out temperature checks at the point of entry and departure and ensuring that airports are not congested by either travelers or airports staff.”