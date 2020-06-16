COVID-19: Nigeria Lists Conditions for Reopening of Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After over three months of closure, the Federal Government of Nigeria has finally given conditions for the reopening of schools and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Notable among the conditions include having in place; Hand-washing facilities, Body temperature checks meter; body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices among others.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced the conditions Tuesday in Abuja, while speaking at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces’’ the Minister listed.

Nwajiuba commended the higher institutions for responding promptly with different innovations, including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that were required to attend to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Exactly, the way the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) did at its briefing Monday, the Minister, warned schools against reopening without the FG’s approval.

Nwajiuba clarified at the meeting:

“While we look forward to easing the lockdown which will ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the heads of institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’’.