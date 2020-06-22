COVID-19: Nigeria Records 436 New Confirmed Cases, Total Now 20, 244

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced new 436 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 in the country, with Lagos, Oyo and plateau recording highest cases.

In its daily briefing, NCDC last midnight tweeted that Lagos State which is the country’s epicenter of the deadly virus, recorded 169; Oyo – 52 and Plateau 52 cases.

The agency confirmed others as follows: Imo – 29; Kaduna – 28; Ogun – 23; FCT – 18; Enugu – 18; Bauchi – 17; Bayelsa – 14; Rivers – 8; Osun – 6; Kano – 6; Edo – 5; Benue – 5; Adamawa – 3; Borno – 2 and Abia – 1

The total number of confirmed cases as at midnight June 21, was 20, 244; Discharged – 6,879 and death, 518.

In the world, US has reportedly recorded the highest number of confirmed cases and casuality, while Brazil follows.