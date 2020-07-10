COVID-19: Nigeria Records 499 New Cases, Total Now 30,748

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 499 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s coronavirus case load to 30,748.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the disclosure on its official twitter handle late on Thursday.

The NCDC said that as at the July 9, some 499 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in the country, noting however, that no new state had reported a case in the past 24 hours.

Giving a breakdown, the NCDC said that till date, 30,748 cases had been confirmed and that 12,546 cases had been discharged with 689 deaths recorded nationwide.

The agency said that the 499 new cases were reported in 24 states as follows: Lagos (157); Edo (59); Ondo (56); Oyo (31); Akwa Ibom (22); Borno (21) and Plateau (19).

According to the agency, Kaduna has (18); Katsina (18); Bayelsa (17); FCT (17); Delta (14); Kano (11); Rivers (10); Enugu (8); Ogun (6); Kwara (4); Imo (3); Nasarawa (2); Osun (2); Abia (1); Ekiti (1); Niger (1) and Yobe (1).