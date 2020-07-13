COVID-19: Nigeria Records 571 New Cases, Total Now 32,558

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 571 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 20 states, bringing the total number in the country to 32,558.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official twitter account Sunday said the number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the country is now 13,447 with 344 new successfully treated cases.

The agency restated that till date, 32,558 cases had been confirmed while 740 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The breakdown according to the NCDC stated that there were:

Lagos (152), Ebonyi (108), Edo (53), Ondo (46), FCT (38), Oyo (20), Kwara (19), Plateau (17), Osun(14), Bayelsa (14), Ekiti (14), Katsina (14), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna (11), Rivers (11), Niger (10), Ogun (7), Kano (6), Cross River (4) and Bauchi (2).

The body announced that 16 new COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours across Nigeria with the death toll in the country rising to 740.

NCDC noted that COVID-19 cases were still rising, adding that reduction depended on collective efforts and adherence to the recommended preventive and precautionary measures.