COVID-19: Nigeria Records Highest Daily Cases as Total Hits 24,077

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 779 new cases of COVID-19 as its total infections hit 24,077.

The figure is the highest daily tally in the country since the pandemic broke out about 4 months ago.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 779 new confirmed cases were reported in 22 states, with four deaths.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 285 new cases and Rivers was second with 68 new infections.

Amongst others were FCT (60), Edo (60), Enugu (56), Delta (47), Ebonyi (42), Oyo (41), Kaduna (19), Ogun (18), Ondo (16), Imo (12), Sokoto (11), Borno (9) Nasarawa (8), Abia (5), Gombe (5), Kebbi (5), Kano (4), Yobe (3), Ekiti (3) and Osun (2).

The NCDC said that till date, 24,077 cases have been confirmed, 14, 115 active, 8,625 treated and discharged, 127, 158 samples collected and 558 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NAN