COVID-19: Nigeria Reopens Places of Worship; Schools to Remain Closed

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria government has further relaxed the lockdown in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic by lifting the ban on the opening of churches and mosques.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the virus and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced this Monday at the daily briefing of the body, in Abuja.

PTF Head stated that the latest measure is the second phase of l gradual ease of the lockdown which has lasted over two months.

Mr. Mustapha, at the briefing however warned that the ban on inter-state travel was still in place.

Mr. Mustapha said: “Relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines, issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.

“Managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission.

“Ban on inter-state travels except for the movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods, and essential services;

“Mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places;

“Mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places’’.

Also speaking at the briefing, the National Coordinator of PTF declared that the schools remain closed.

It will be recalled that the PTF met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday and recommended among others that the State Governors should charge of COVID-19 incidents in their domains, but with the FG Coordination.

As at late Sunday, Nigeria has recorded 10,162 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

According to Nigeria for Centre Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update, the discharged cases have also increased to 3007, while the deaths stand at 287.