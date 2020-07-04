COVID-19: Nigeria reports 454 new cases, Total Infections Now 27,564

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 454 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The total infections now stand at 27,564.

According to the agency, till date, 27,564 cases have been confirmed, 11,069 cases have been discharged and 628 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 454 new cases were reported from 19 states, namely: Lagos (87), Edo (63), FCT (60), Ondo (41), Benue (32), Abia (31), Ogun (29), Oyo (19), Kaduna (17), Delta (16), Enugu (15), Borno (14), Plateau (9), Nasarawa (8), Kano (5), Bauchi (4), Gombe (2), Katsina (1), Kogi (1).

Meanwhile, the health agency said that at least, one out of every 10 persons over 50 years old who had COVID-19 died from it in the country.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to take responsibility to protect themselves, their loved ones and the elderly around them and in the society “because COVID -19 is real”.