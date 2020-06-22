COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 675 New Infections, Total Now 20,919

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has announced 675 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 20,919.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday, through its official Twitter handle.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 288 new cases, while Oyo came second with 76 new infections.

Other states reported as follows: Rivers 56, Delta 31, Ebonyi 30, Gombe 28, Ondo, 20, Kaduna 20, Kwara 20, Ogun 17, FCT 16, Edo 13, Abia 10, Nasarawa 9, Imo 9, Bayelsa 8, Borno 8, Katsina 8, Sokoto 3, Bauchi 3, Plateau 2.

The NCDC said that till date, 20,919 cases had been confirmed – 13,285 active, 7,109 cases treated and discharged, 115,760 samples collected, and 525 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.