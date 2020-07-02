COVID-19: Ondo Commissioner for Health Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro is dead. He was 65 years old.

Adegbenro died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

African Examiner gathered that his death may have been due to the coronavirus infection.

Adegbenro’s demise has caused panic among health officials and members of the Ondo State Task Force on COVID-19.

However, there was no official statement on the causes of the late commissioner’s death as at the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu Tuesday, tested positive to the deadly virus and currently in self isolation.