COVID-19: Schools Resumption May Be Delayed, Says Presidency

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the gradual relaxation of the lockdown directive by President Muhammadu Buhari due to ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, schools resumption across the country for normal academic activities may still be delayed.

Speaking during an interview on a private TV station (TVC), the Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said schools may re-open only for those who about to take exams – when the first two weeks of lockdown order was given by Mr. President.

Adesina specified that candidates who are about to take West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and other examinations may be allowed to go back to school.

“If you look at Germany, they gradually reduced their lockdown by opening the schools for those who have exams.

“Same may apply here as those who are to write WAEC and take examinations may be allowed to resume to take their exams.

Adesina however categorically said: “The Presidential Task Force will be the ones to decide on when to re-open.”

President Buhari Monday in another national broadcast announced a gradual ease and phased relaxation on the lockdown, which is to be effective on Monday, May 4 in Lagos, FCT Abuja and Ogun States.

However, the President was silent on the reopening of schools.