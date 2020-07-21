COVID-19: South Africa Minister Tests Positive, Hospitalised

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa’s minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital days after testing positive for Covid-19, the government has announced.

His wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, will continue to self-quarantine at home.

The couple tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday last week.

In a statement, the government said the minister was “admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring”.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the continent and the fifth in the world – only USA, Brazil, India and Russia have more.

It has about 360 000 cases and 5,000 deaths.

BBC