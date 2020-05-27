W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

COVID-19: South Africa to Reopen Places Of Worship in June

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Wednesday, May 27th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa’s churches and other places of worship can reopen their doors from June, The African Examiner reports.

According to reports, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, stated this stressing that chuch attendance will only be limited to 50 people.

 “This pandemic has … taken a toll on us emotionally and spiritually. It has shaken our sense of well-being and security. Many of us are anxious and fearful of both the present and the future,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

He added: “We have a responsibility to…take care of the spiritual, psychological and emotional well-being of all South Africans.”

The African Examiner reports that the president, who has been under pressure from rival political parties and industries to ease the restrictions, said social distancing will have to be observed and all worshipers and participants will have to wear face masks.

