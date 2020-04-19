COVID-19: Umahi Grants Amnesty to 33 Prisoners In Ebonyiv







From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of 33 prison inmates serving in various prison centres of Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria, weekend knew no bounds, as the state governor, David Nweze Umahi, granted them amnesty.

African Examiner reports that the lucky inmates comprise of the aged and those with minor offences who have been in the correctional facilities serving their jail terms.

The governor said the decision was in line with the efforts of the Federal Government towards averting the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, saying the 33 inmates were made to sign affidavit of good behavior, they also promised to be law abiding as they return to the society.

In her remarks, Controller of Correctional Service, Ebonyi State Command, Emelia Adobi Oputa, on behalf of the Controller General of the service , Ja’afaru Ahmed, appreciated the governor’s gesture, and appealed to the State Government, Organizations and philanthropists to partner with the establishment towards reintegration and care for the released inmates, in order to curb recidivism.