COVID-19 Update: NCDC Announces 180 New Cases; Lagos Leads With 78

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State mainatins its lead in Nigeria, as it has recorded 78 out of 108 new confirmed cases COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter handle late Thursday.

The agency posted: “108 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 78 in Lagos, 14 in FCT, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Gombe, 3 in Borno, 2 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kwara and 1 in Plateau.

“As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, there are 981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

“As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, cases by state: Lagos – 582, FCT – 133, Kano-73, Ogun – 29, Katsina – 21, Osun – 20, Oyo – 17, Edo – 17, Borno – 12, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – 9, Gombe – 9, Bauchi – 8, Delta – 6, Ekiti – 4, Ondo – 3, Rivers – 3, Jigawa – 2, Enugu – 2, Niger – 2, Abia – 2, Benue – 1, Anambra – 1, Sokoto – 1, Adamawa – 1 Plateau – 1.”

With the latest development and according to the NCDC, Lagos state has recorded 582 cases.

While noting that the total number of cases in the country has hit 981, 197 recoveries and 31 deaths have been recorded.