Embattled COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Steps Down Amid Rape Scandal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), says he has decided to step aside from the pulpit of the church.

Pastor Fatoyinbo announced this in a statement released on Monday where he said the move was the advice of his mentors.

His words: “The past few days have been very sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media.

“I have solicited their advice on actions I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God and the sacred nature of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.

“This step enables me to submit to the concerns of my spiritual methods ad they consider all the issues that have been raised against me. My confidence in the Lord remains unwavering.

“Though I do not understand what is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me one step at a time.

“Kindly pray for me and the congregation of COZA as we seek the face of God during these turbulent times.”

