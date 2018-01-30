Criminality: Bayelsa Arrests 8,500 Suspects in 6 Years

…Politicians Should Desist from Violence, Says Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa Govt reiterates commitment to zero tolerance to crime, criminality, as state security outfit discloses arrest of 8,500 suspects in six years

Over 8,500 suspects have been arrested in the last six years for various criminal offence by Bayelsa State Security outfit code-named, Operation Doo Akpor, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Chief Boma Spero-Jack, has said.

According to him, the feat was achieved in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Police Command.

Spero-Jack who disclosed this at the inter-ministerial briefing said government has concluded arrangements to procure additional gun boats to further checkmate the activities of pirates on the waterways.

He said that 16 patrol boats were acquired in 2012, adding that during the period under review, the security outfit recorded 39,000 distress calls as well as 109 appreciation calls.

While describing the Bayelsa Integrated Security Strategy as a critical aspect of Doo Akpor, Spero-Jack noted that it has been able to reduce its response time to distress calls to about 6 minutes within the Yenagoa metropolis.

He also attributed the successes achieved over the years to the security surveillance equipment put in place at the Command and the state security Control Centre, noting that it was the first of its kind in the country which was attested to by Wikipedia.

Also speaking, a security consultant to the Governor, Mr. Fola Amao highlighted efforts of the state government at implementing its policy of zero tolerance to crime and criminality which has earned the state, a security award by the Security Watch Africa as the most effective crime bursting squad.

Following the feat achieved in the security sub sector, Mr. Amao said Bayelsa has been nominated again this year for the award in view of the significant improvement in security.

The security expert also said government has set up a juvenile detention centre to enhance security.

The House Committee Chairman on Security, Hon. Bernard Kenbai representing Sagbama Constituency two in the State Assembly commended Governor Dickson for his passion in ensuring that Bayelsa remains one of the safest states in the country.

Also Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Security, Chief Abednego Don Evareda appealed to the people to see security as a collective responsibility and support the security agencies at promoting peace and stability.

Speaking on achievements in the Ministry of Water Resources, Chief Nengi Talbot Tubornah said by the end of this year, water vendors making supplies to residents of Yenagoa would be a thing of the past.

Chief Tubornah highlighted water projects that have been completed through waterworks powered by solar energy across the 8 local government areas of the state.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso Markson, condemned politicians who perpetrate political violence and called on them to turn a new leaf.

“Any politician that takes over the mantle of leadership should desist from violence and there is need to begin to change the narrative because we do not need to win election through the barrel of the gun.”

