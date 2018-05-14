Crisis: Police Take Over Imo APC Secretariat

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed police operatives of the Imo State Command have taken over the secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the crisis that characterised the ward congress held on May 5th, 2018 in the state, the national leadership of the party decided to postpone the State Local Government congresses which took place across other parts of the Nigeria on Saturday, being 14 May, 2018.

African Examiner reports that unknown miscreants, had last Friday, set the party secretariat on fire.

Imo state police public Relations officer PPRO, Andrew Enwerem, disclosed to newsmen on Monday that their men took over the secretariat following the fire incident.

He said the Command leadership had ordered a “thorough” investigation into the circumstances that led to the inferno at the secretariat.

According to him, “we have temporarily taken over the secretariat following the fire outbreak.

“The Police are investigating and in order not to jeopardise the investigation process, we have to take the secretariat over in the meantime, this is to avoid any other attack on the secretariat and to make sure that peace is restored.” he stated.

