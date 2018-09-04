W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Crisis Rocks Kano PDP as Shekarau Defects to APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, September 4th, 2018

 KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) A Former Kano State Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau has dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Shekarau’s media aide Sule Ya’u Sule, confirmed this Tuesday in an interview in Kano, the State capital.

The former Governor according to his aide as a follow up had already called for a stakeholder meeting to be held today (Tuesday).

He said: “I want confirm to you that Shekarau has decided to defect from PDP to APC due to the injustice meted on him and his supporters by the PDP leadership.

“My boss has met with Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Abuja yesterday and concluded plans for our return to APC. He will meet with all the stakeholders concern in Kano and then made his decamping public.”

Recall that the National Working Committee NWC of the PDP last Friday in Abuja dissolved Kano chapter of the party.

The development which took party’s stakeholders by surprise was despite a court order restraining the move.

 

