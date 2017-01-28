Customs Hands Over 2 Seized Military Helicopters to Nigeria Airforce

By Niyi Adeyi

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Customs Service NCS has handed over two seized helicopters imported into the country last year by unknown persons to the Nigerian Air Force NAF.

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command of NCS carried out the hand over Friday, due to failure of the importers to produce the end user certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser NSA since they have been seized November 7, 2016.

NCS Area Controller Mr. Frank Allanah said lack of the certificate contradicted Section 36 (2) of the Customs and Excise Management Act. He explained that the seizure was in line with section 46 of CEMA.

Mr. Allanah confirmed that the Civil Model Bell helicopters with other accessories have been estimated to be over N9.7bn.

Speaking further, the NCS Area Controller said the helicopters which were imported with the Airway Bill Number 17232444403 through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, were subsequently detained at the Skyways Aviation Handling Company Limited shed pending the fulfillment of all legal requirements for the importation.

The hand over was witnessed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

NAF boss confirmed that the choppers and accessories would be taken to the NAF hangar at the Lagos Airport for full examination in collaboration with NCS officials.

Air Marshal Abubakar also confirmed that the choppers’ configuration aligned with military combat operations, while noting that the exercise has the Presidential backing.

