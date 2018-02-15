Cyril Ramaphosa Emerges New South Africa President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged the new South Africa’s President.

This followed the resignation later Wednesday after mounted pressure on the former SA leader Mr. Jacob Zuma.

The new President was the only candidate nominated in Parliament Thursday and the announcement was welcomed by singing in the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the ANC had passed vote of no-confidence, asking Zuma to step down.

Mr. Zuma and some of his allies in SA government have been accused of many mind boggling corrupt cases, but they have denied any wrongdoing.

The former President in a televised statement said he was quitting with immediate effect but said he disagreed with the party’s decision.

Meanwhile, one opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, Thursday staged a walked out of the parliamentary debate.

The party demanded fresh elections, rather than the ANC deciding on the identity of the new President.

Please follow and like us: