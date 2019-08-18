Dabiri-Erewa Condemns Attack On Senator Ike Ekweremadu In Germany

Photo: Sen. Ike Ekweremadu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condemned in its entirety, the attack on the former deputy senate president and current serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

Senator Ekweremadu who was attending as a speaker/special guest of honor at the event organized by the Ndi-igbo Germany community was reportedly beaten up and egged publicly. The incident is an embarrassment to the country.

According to reliable sources, some of the culprits who perpetrated the act have been apprehended and we call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for their actions.

It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.

We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of the country.

