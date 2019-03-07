Dangote Cement Targets $600m Annual Exports to African Countries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has restated his Group’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic development through continuous innovation, value creation and investments.

This is just as he disclosed that Dangote Cement’s exports to other countries are targeted to rise to $600m annually, with the management intensifying efforts at actualizing the planned increase.

Declaring that his massive investments in Nigeria’s economy is borne out of his firm belief in her vast economic potential, Dangote said “by next year we will be the largest exporter of cement in sub-Saharan Africa with about $600 million worth of cement export to other African countries with limited access to limestone. In addition, we also have new terminals coming up at Onne and in Lagos and we are hopeful the congestion at Apapa will soon be behind us helping us meet our export targets.”

Speaking at the 2018 Dangote Cement Distributors’ Award Night held in Lagos, he said that Dangote Group is committed to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where it operates, such as cement, agriculture, mining and petroleum.

“Let me reiterate that our continuous efforts to innovate, create value and invest in Nigeria are borne out of our firm belief in the vast economic potential of Nigeria. This has also informed our desire to invest massively in agriculture in some states across the country. Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play; cement, agriculture, mining and petroleum. We are leaders in all the sectors where we play, and this demands continuous improvement and partnership with you, our customers.”

“We are front-runners in keying into the diversification of the economy by the Government. We have continued to roll out massive agricultural projects across the country. We have started in rice, while plans are underway for dairy farming. Our push for backward integration in providing our own raw materials on a massive scale has led to the planned investment of $4.6 billion over the next three years in sugar, rice and dairy production alone. That will eliminate the country’s reliance on imported food, and the foreign exchange outflow that comes with it,” he added.

Dangote, who commended the award winners for their commitment, noted that the ceremony was to celebrate the Group’s valued customers and distributors for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that Dangote cement products remained the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

Said he; “Tonight, we celebrate excellence for 2018 performance and I am hopeful 2019 customers award ceremony will be an even bigger event. We have worked with our customers to agree on targets, we will also be giving out bonuses and working together to achieve our collective goals and objectives. We value our customers and we will continue to treat them as king, because without them we don’t have a business.

“You have made Dangote Cement become a household name and the product of choice among cement users in Nigeria. Our cement plant in Obajana, Kogi State, is already the biggest in Africa. We are building the fifth line, and hopefully it will come on stream early next year and will make its production 16.25 million tonnes. The cement plant and its sisters in Ibese, Ogun and Gboko, Benue have long been the bedrock of our leading role in the cement sector.”

He said Dangote Cement’s strict adherence to best global standards in producing its range of cement products has made them market leaders as the products; BlocMaster, 42.5R, 42.5N and Falcon are all top-of-the-range brands developed to ensure that cement users have a choice on the type of product suitable for their specific needs.

According to him, a lot of research and tests went into the development and production of these products as “we are determined to offer our customers the best quality and experience either in building personal houses or in commercial construction works.”

The overall National Best Growth customers rewarded were D.C. Okika Nig. Ltd, Lafenax Nig. Ltd., Gilbert Igweka Global Concept, Chinedu & Sons Ltd, and Kazab Heritage Ltd while Corporate Customers such as CCECC Nig. Ltd, ITB Concrete, Julius Berger Nig. Ltd, Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company, EXTEX Group and Setraco Nigeria Ltd were given recognition awards.

In her reaction, the overall national winner, Mrs. Beatrice Okika, of D.C. Okika Nigeria Ltd thanked Dangote Cement for honouring her and other winners with diverse gifts which she said has encouraged her to do more volumes. She described Dangote Cement as the perfect partner in business with lots of incentives.

Please follow and like us: