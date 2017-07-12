Dani Alves Snubs Pep Guardiola, Joins PSG

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City has recorded a huge loss in their summer transfer targets as the Brazil full-back Dani Alves has left to join the Paris St-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

PSG announced Alves’s arrival on a video – showing him printing his name and number on a shirt.

“Believe me, I am coming to Paris to win,” Alves boasted in the clip.

“In recent years, I have been able to gauge the incredible growth of this club, which has become a European football powerhouse. It’s very exciting to now be part of this great project” the defender declared.

This was despite Alves signing earlier a two-year deal, with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, the Man City boss.

Although, the City were prepared to give the 34-year-old a two-year contract, but that would not match the £230,000 a week it is understood he will receive in France.

Again, Tottenham’s Kyle Walker is the City’s top target at right-back.

The present situation has left the City without a recognised right-back following the summer departures of out-of-contract duo Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

The England club is considered to be relaxed about the situation despite having the task of playing three-match tour of the United States – featuring matches against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham on Monday.

Alves was a free agent after Juventus released him from his contract early following one season in Italy, in which he helped them to the Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

