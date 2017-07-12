W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Dani Alves Snubs Pep Guardiola, Joins PSG

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Wednesday, July 12th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City has recorded a huge loss in their summer transfer targets as the Brazil full-back Dani Alves has left to join the Paris St-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

PSG announced Alves’s arrival on a video – showing him printing his name and number on a shirt.

“Believe me, I am coming to Paris to win,” Alves boasted in the clip.

“In recent years, I have been able to gauge the incredible growth of this club, which has become a European football powerhouse. It’s very exciting to now be part of this great project” the defender declared.

This was despite Alves signing earlier a two-year deal, with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, the Man City boss.

Although, the City were prepared to give the 34-year-old a two-year contract, but that would not match the £230,000 a week it is understood he will receive in France.

Again, Tottenham’s Kyle Walker is the City’s top target at right-back.

The present situation has left the City without a recognised right-back following the summer departures of out-of-contract duo Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

The England club is considered to be relaxed about the situation despite having the task of playing three-match tour of the United States – featuring matches against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham on Monday.

Alves was a free agent after Juventus released him from his contract early following one season in Italy, in which he helped them to the Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

 

