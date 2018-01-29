W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Daniel Sturridge Joins West Brom on Loan from Liverpool

Posted by Latest News, Sports Monday, January 29th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has joined West Brom on loan for the rest of the season.

Sturridge was linked with Inter Milan and Newcastle in recent weeks but a source has told Sky Sports News he chose West Brom for family reasons.

The 28-year-old England striker will be able to play in the FA Cup as he has not featured for Liverpool in the competition this season.

“This felt like the right fit,” Sturridge told the club’s official website.

“I’ve got friends here I’ve played with before, the manager spoke very well, the challenge with the team and the style of play . . . I just felt this was the right fit for me.”

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42477

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/daniel-sturridge-joins-west-brom-on-loan-from-liverpool/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

FirstBank – advertisement

OPAN



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts