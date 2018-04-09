Darfur Refugee Camp Closes After More Than a Decade

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The last refugees still in a camp in Darfur, western Sudan are returning home today as the site closes.

The UN has tweeted pictures from the refugee camp in Mukjar, 190km southwest of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur:

People from Chad sought refuge in Darfur over a decade ago despite Darfur having its own humanitarian crisis.

In 2006, fighting between government and rebel forces escalated after President Idriss Deby decided to amend the Chadian constitution to run for a third term.

An estimated 20,000 people fled conflict in Chad and sought refuge in Darfur./BBC

