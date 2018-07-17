Darlon Security: PDP Chides APC, Says They are Playing Politics With Security Matters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has blasted the opposition All Progressive Congress in the state for dabbling into what it described as a non-political matter because of its usual mischief.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Cleopas Moses stated this while reacting to a letter written by the APC and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari‎, accusing Governor Seriake Dickson of sponsoring a resolution of the state assembly against a security firm, Darlon Security Services.

Darlon Security Services is an indigenous ‎company owned by Mr. David Lyon, a chieftain of the APC who is rumored to have been anointed by the party’s leader, Chief Timipre Sylva to be his running mate in the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The PDP said it is a misnomer for the APC to have written such a letter to the president accusing the governor of being behind the current travails of the company‎, insisting that it was done in bad fate.

Cleopas Moses said the resolution reached by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly became inevitable due to the security threat posed by operatives of the company, who are alleged to have committed series of atrocities in the state, especially in Southern Ijaw local government area.

The PDP chairman noted that the action of the APC amounted to an attempt to intimidate the assembly from carrying out its constitutional duties and challenged the APC to come up with a strong defence for Darlon Security Services rather than the purile steps it is taken.

The party ‎also frowned at the alleged refusal of Darlon Security Services to subject themselves for investigation, even when the evidence against them are overwhelming and a pointer to the fact that they may be culpable.

Cleopas urged the assembly not to be‎ distracted by the APC’s ill motivated moves to scuttle their probe into the suspicious breach of security by Darlon Security Services but ensure they leave no stone unturned to unearth the issues of which they have been fingered.

“It is unfortunate that the APC will involve themselves in a matter that is not political. This is what we have been saying that the APC plays politics with everything including security. So we are not surprised but however wish to express our profound disappointment.

“The PDP in Bayelsa will advise the APC to stop treating an ailment with the wrong drugs. They should know that their attempt to robe Governor Dickson into the issue will end in futility. Let them go and ask their chieftain to come out and clear his company’s name or be ready to face the legal consequence”.

