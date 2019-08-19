Dasukigate: Court Remands U.S.-Based Woman In EFCC Custody Over Alleged N22.9Bn Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court Abuja has ordered that a U. S.-based businesswoman, Mrs Isabella Oshodin, should remain in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s custody pending the determination of the suit brought before it.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who adjourned the matter till Aug. 21, ordered that Oshodin should remain in the EFCC’s detention.

She was arraigned on a 25 count charge bordering on Money Laundering to the tune of N22, 964, 228, 414 (Twenty-two Billion, Nine Hundred and Sixty-four Million, Two Hundred and Twenty-eight Thousand Four Hundred and Fourteen Naira).

The money is made up of $57,217,301.15 (Fifty-seven Million, Two Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Three Hundred and One US Dollars, 15 Cents) and N2,366,000,000 (Two Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty-six Million Naira) which the defendants are alleged to have fraudulently received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki Rtd.

She and other defendants are alleged to have, on 16 occasions, received the various sums of money in the sums of N500,000,000; N750,000,000; N125, 000, 000; N350, 000, 000; N170, 000, 000; N85, 000, 000; N60, 000, 000; N50,000,000 and others which totalled N2,366,000,000 (Two Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty Six Million Naira) from the office of Col. Dasuki Rtd.

EFCC’s Investigations revealed that the defendants also on eight occasions received United States of American Dollars from the office of Col. Dasuki Rtd which totalled $57,217,301.15 (Fifty-seven Million, Two Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Three Hundred and One US Dollars 15 Cents) into Escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd.

The offence is in contravention to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012.

She, however, denied the charges.

According to her, She sold a furniture manufacturing company to the Federal Government to the tune of 55 million US dollars and received payment through Dasuki’s office.

During the hearing, Counsel to Oshodin, Osahon Idemudia had asked Justice Taiwo Taiwo for a bail application who she said had been in the commission’s detention for about 70 days.

Idemudia, while moving the bail application, drew the attention of the judge to the fact that she had been in the underground cell of the EFCC for about 70 days without electricity.

He further told the court that the alleged offence bordered on civil contract freely entered by the Federal Government and the defendant was committed to accelerated trial to enable her clear her name from the allegations.

Idemudia therefore pleaded with the court to use its discretion in favour of the defendant, taking into consideration her present state of health.

The EFCC however vehemently objected to the bail application on the grounds that the defendant might likely jump bail if granted “because her husband and all her children are based in the United States of America.”

EFCC’s Lawyer, Aisha Habib, however said if the court was inclined to granting the application, it should do so with some conditions that would ensure “the defendant is available for trial.”

Justice Taiwo after argument from the counsels adjourned till Aug. 21 for ruling and ordered that the defendant remain in the custody of the commission till the next adjourned date.

