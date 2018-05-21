#Dasukigate: Olisa Metuh Collapses in Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), charged for fraudulently receiving N400 million on Monday collapsed in the Federal High Court Abuja.

Metuh allegedly missed his step and fell as he was attempting to enter the dock when his case was called.

Following the incident, the Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter the case briefly and a doctor was invited to attend to Mr Metuh.

Moving forward, Justice Abang asked the prosecutor, Mr Sylvanus Tahir, the position of the case and the prosecutor said that the matter was for cross-examination of the 11th defence witness

The judge then asked Metuh’s counsel, Mr Emeka Etiaba, (SAN) to call the witness, but Etiaba said that although the witness was in court, he could not proceed with the matter given the condition his client was in.

“The sequence of what happened in this court as I saw, is not what I am hearing, the defendant fell while trying to enter the dock when his matter was called. I do not even know whether he is alive or dead.

“But since the court has insisted on going on with the matter, I announce my withdrawal from this case.” Etiaba said.

The doctor spoke to the judge, following which the judge announced that he had asked that Metuh be taken to see his doctor.

Justice Abang however ruled that the application of Etiaba to withdraw from the case was refused.

“When learned counsel to the first defendant earlier applied to withdraw from the case, I then asked him whether he opposed the application made by the doctor or not and he didn’t answer.

“By not answering the question asked by the court, is to compound the issues before the court and counsel is being rude and grossly unethical to the court because his primary duty is to the court and not his client.” the judge stated.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until May 22, as Metuh was carried out of court room on a stretcher and taken away in the ambulance of the court.

Metuh is standing trial along with his company, Destra Investments Limited, on a seven-count charge of laundering $2 million.

He is also charged with fraudulently receiving N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

