D’banj thanks Nigerians Over Support On Son’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian popular pop singer, Daniel Dapo Oyebanjo a.k.a D’banj has expressed his gratitude to Nigerians over their moral support and condolence messages during the death of his first son Daniel Oyebanjo jnr.

The Koko master who spoke on behalf of his wife and family Wednesday took to his Instagram account since the incident occurred barely two weeks ago and expressed the appreciation.

He posted from the handle: @iambangalee and said: ‘’to thank everyone who had condoled with him and family over the loss of his 1-year-old son, Daniel III”.

‘’We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar.

“May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos”.

It would be recalled that young Daniel about two weeks ago drowned in an indoor pool at the Ikoyi residence of the musician.

D’banj himself was in Los Angeles, US for an award ceremony when the shocking incident occurred.

