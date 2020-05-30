Dead Body Of Ex-Edo Commissioner Recovered 14 Days After Abduction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The remains of the ex-Edo Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Presley Ediagbonya, has been recovered 14 days after he was abducted.

According to reports, his body was found in a forest near his farm.

Ediagbonya, who was kidnapped from his farm at Utese, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of May 16, was reportedly killed by his abductors after his family had already brought the N2 million ransome as demanded by his abductors.

According to reports, the family were initially asked to bring N15 million and later N2 million only to get an SMS directing them to the place where they will see their father’s corpse.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the recovery of the corpse, stated that the corpse was found “by some farmers in a forest sharing boundary with Ondo State at Utese village.”

Nwabuzor added: “At the scene, the remains of Edioagbonya was identified by his family and was professionally evacuated to Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Okada, for autopsy.

“To this end, the command deeply commiserates with the immediate family and prays to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and vows to fish out the killers of the illustrious son of Utese village.”