Death Toll in Barcelona Van Attack Hits 13

Reports say at least 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a van rammed through crowds in the heart of Barcelona on Thursday in what the Spanish Prime Minister described as a barbaric act of terror.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and chaos as the van plowed down the renowned Las Ramblas avenue in the early evening.

Catalan police were treating the incident as an act of terrorism and sealed off the area.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said two suspects had been arrested.

More than 100 people were injured, authorities said, 15 of them in a serious condition./CNN

