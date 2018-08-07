Defection: Akpabio Resigns As Senate Minority Leader

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It is now crystally clear that the immediate past Akwa Ibom State Governor Godswill Akpabio will dump his party – the PDP for the ruling APC as he Tuesday resigned his position as the Senate Minority Leader.

Akpabio who met with President Muhammadu Buhari last Sunday in London and the APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja Monday announced the resignation through his Twitter handle – @SenatorAkpabio.

The attached letter in the tweet read: “This letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018.

“Let me thank the senate minority leadership, our distinguished colleagues and our great party, the PDP for the opportunity to lead the caucus in the last three years.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

The resignation letter was addressed to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha and copied the Senate Leadership.

Akpabio is expected to announce his defection to the APC this week.

