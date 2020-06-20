Defection: PDP Governors, Saraki Welcome Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum have welcomed Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State into their fold.

The Governors forum also described the coming of the Edo Governor as a welcome development.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, described Obaseki’s defection into PDP as a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

Tambuwal, in a statement issued by the forum Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum in Abuja on Saturday, assured Obaseki and his teeming supporters of accommodation and level playing field.

Tambuwal wished Obaseki God’s blessings and guidance as he subjects himself to the PDP primaries election, scheduled for Thursday.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development of Edo State.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance.

“The forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of accommodation and level playing field,” Tambuwal said.

Saraki Reacts

On his part, Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Governor Obaseki for joining the PDP.

Saraki stated this in a statement which he issued to the press stating that he knew a day of reckoning would come for the former comrade governor adam oshiomhole,

“I also thank Obaseki’s colleagues, the PDP Governors, for their role and for ensuring that while bringing him into the party, they carried along the local chapter and refrain from just unilaterally taking decisions without the input of the leaders of the party in Edo State.

“The process our Governors adopted in working with the local chapter to bring in the Governor is a better approach than the system in many of the other parties where the National Working Committee (NWC) would simply just give him a membership card.

“That is why my appeal will, at this point, go to all of us, the leaders and stakeholders, who gave assurances that agreement will be honoured, we need to ensure that the NWC of our party plays its own supervisory role by making sure that those agreements entered into by the Governor and the local chapter should be kept, particularly since I am very sure they are all lawful and in the interest of peace and development of the state. That is the only way to keep our integrity intact.

“At this point, it will be odd if I fail to comment on the situation that led to the change of party by Governor Obaseki. While I have kept my cool and ignored all the verbal attacks directed at me by the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, I have always known that a day like this would come when his masquerade will dance naked in the market.

“The truth is always constant and no matter how far falsehood travels, the truth will catch up with it one day. Oshiomhole can fool people for a long time but he cannot fool the people all the time. What is happening to him now is a moment of truth. This same man who was garrulously proclaiming the end of the political career of some other people is now about to meet his Waterloo.”

“He has continued to use his mouth to divide his party and I believe there is a lesson for all politicians to learn from the fate of the suspended APC chairman. No autocrat can successfully pretend to be a Democrat. The true character of a man will come out one day.”

It will be recalled that Governor Obaseki recently joined the PDP as he couldn’t get the governorship ticket from the APC.