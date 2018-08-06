Defection Wave Hits Ebonyi PDP As Senator, Ex-minister, Others Decamp to APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the defection wind continues to blow among various political parties and states, ahead of the 2019 polls, the senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, NASS Sonni Ogbuoji, a former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Chief Goddy Ogbaga and 13 others have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

African Examiner reports that the politicians announced this during a solidarity rally put together by members of the state chapter of the APC in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman.

Oshiomhole, while addressing the new APC members and other party faithfuls, salute the courage of the defectors, describing it as a bold initiative to quit the PDP for the ruling party

He said: “We now have an elected senator, Chief Sonni Ogbuoji, who has decided that the PDP’s umbrella is shredded that it can no longer protect anyone. He has now joined the progressives.

“He has watched the determination of the APC-led Federal Government to flush out all crises inflicted on the country by the immediate past administration of the PDP,”

In his remarks, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who hails from the state, stressed that the people of Ebonyi had resolved to align themselves with the APC and would vote for President Buhari in 2019.

According to him, “If the elections are conducted today in Ebonyi State, the APC will clinch all the elective offices at the wards, local government and state levels,” he boasted.

The event was attended by APC chieftains from the state and other neighbouring South east states.

