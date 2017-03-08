W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Defence Headquarters Gets New Spokesman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, March 8th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has appointed Major Gen. John Enenche as new Director Defence Information.

Gen. Enenche replaced Brigadier Gen. Rabe Abubakar who is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Until his appointment, Major General Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters.

The appointment takes effect from Tusday, 6th March, 2017.

 

 

