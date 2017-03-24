Defence Headquaters Solicits Media Cooperation With Military

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has promised to partner with the top echelon of media owners and practitioners for the sustenance of robust and accurate reportage of Defence operational and strategic activities.

The Director Defence Information (DDI) Major General John Enenche made the promise Friday during a visit to top media executives of Daily Trust; The Authority and Blue Print Newspapers.

Gen. Enenche stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was poised to tackle terrorism in the country after defeating insurgency.

