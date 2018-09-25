Delivering of Democracy Dividends to Our People, My Priority, Says Ugwuanyi

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwaunyi, says delivering of democracy dividends to citizens of the state via good governance remains his watch word and cannot be compromised.

He stated this weekend when members of Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria, OMPAN, Enugu State Chapter led by its Chairman, and the special Assistant SA on social Media, to the governor, Mr, Emmanuel Jonathan paid him a familiarization visit him in Enugu.

The governor, who described the media as a major stakeholder in any society, expressed the readiness of his administration to enter into strategic parternership with OMPAN in the state, with a view to promoting good governance of his government.

Ugwuanyi, disclosed that on assumption of office, his administration rolled out economic development blueprints leading to the first Enugu State Economic Summit to open the state to Foreign Direct Investment, the result of which he said, has raised the internally generated revenue profile of the state and reduced the state’s overdependence on Federal allocation.

He however, solicited the support and prayers of all stakeholders to fully realise the laudable policies and programmes of his administration

OMPAN, thanked Ugwuanyi for appointing its Chairman into his Media team, saying it demonstrated the governors readiness to integrate all media professionals in promoting the activities of his administration.

While congratulating Ugwuanyi on his Supreme Court victory, the group also commiserated him over the death of Late Uwakwe Abugu, his former Chief Press Secretary and prayed for the fortitude to bear irreparable loss.

“We want to thank you for considering one of our own; the pioneer state chairman of this noble association in the person of Mr. Emmanuel Jonathan (JP) as part of your media team.

“By his appointment, it is crystal clear that you indeed want to carry all shades of media professionals along in your administration”.

“Your Excellency, we have not come here this evening to bore you with long speeches, or to open already healed wounds, but it will be out of place if we fail to commiserate with you on the painful and sudden demise of your former workaholic Chief Press Secretary CPS, Late Uwakwe Abugu. May his Soul rest in Peace and may God give you and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The association noted that Ugwuanyi’s has recorded giant development strides since assumption of office especially in the areas of peace and security, construction and rehabilitation of both state and federal government roads as well as general extension of dividends of democracy to the good people of Enugu state irrespective of political affiliation.

It expresses readiness to partner the Ugwuanyi’s administration through objective and quality reportage of his numerous achievements.

“We must say you are doing well and urge you to keep the flag flying”.

“It is for this tremendous feat your administration has recorded so far just within three years in office, that we are here to notify you of our activities and seek for possible ways to partner your administration and the state government via objective reportage at all times to let the whole world know what you have turned Enugu state to in spite of the lean resources at your disposal”.

“With what God has used you to do in the state we cannot but agree with you and all lovers of good governance and true democrats that Enugu state is indeed in the hands of God”.

Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria, OMPAN is a body of online publishers, reporters, bloggers, which came into existence about five months ago following a successful convention held in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Please follow and like us: