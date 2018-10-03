Delta APC Expels Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over Anti-Party Activities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state has expelled controversial Senator Ovie Omo-Agege “due to his continuing anti-party activities that has remained unabated.”

A statement issued and signed by the State Legal Adviser, Dennis Nwanowai stated that the expulsion of the Senator was reached today (Wednesday) at an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC led by Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo.

The statement reads in part:

“The latest of such activities relates to the hijack of primaries panel members and materials sent from the national to conduct primaries in the state and deploying same to conduct unauthorised parallel primaries.

“The manipulation and tampering of delegates lists and the use of thugs to harass and deprive authentic delegates from access to primaries venues; all that in conjunction with Prophet Jones Erue and others who have earlier been expelled from our party.

“The expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is with immediate effect.

“The SWC also resolved to petition the Security services including the Police and DSS to arrest and prosecute Senator Omo-Agege, Prophet Jones Erue and others for impersonation and other actions calculated to breach public peace.”

